Linda Ulery, Chris Gould, Sharon Schoen, Hollie Crombie most birdies in their flights Sharon Schoen, Rose Welliver, Dianne Turner, Cheryl Collyer, Terri Erickson, most chip- ins in the flights Kelley Hines Tommy Reid, most improved Holly Crombie, overall low net ringers winner

Terri Erickson

December 13 was the time for the special holiday luncheon and awards ceremony to top off a great year for the QCLGA, 18-hole club.

The women gathered at the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom where they were treated to a wonderful lunch and then the fun began. Chris Gould, president of the club, thanked her board and volunteers and made sure they had a proper thank you gift. She also praised Joel Jaress, the pro, for his outstanding work and support of the club. She then presented awards for most birdies, most chip-ins and overall low net ringers. Beth Davis read off the names of all the low gross and low net winners of the five flights and helped Chris pass out special drawn name prizes.

JoAnne Salazar, vice president, then presented Chris with a thank you gift from the club.

And, after Chris had crowned Jacquie Owens as the “Queen of Lady Golfers,” she passed her the gavel as the new president of the club!