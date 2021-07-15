Congrats to Bob Valdez

Paul Schupmann

Congratulations to QCMGA member Bob Valdez for scoring a hole-in-one (HOI) on Quail number 8 on Sunday, May 23. He used an 8-iron for a red pin measuring around 130 yards. Witnesses to this exciting moment were Brian Henry and Bill Martin. This was Bob’s fourth career HIO and second at Quail Creek. Way to go, Bob!

Bill Hoppe’s 6th HIO

Paul Schupmann

Congratulations to Quail Creek Men’s Golf Association member Bill Hoppe for his recent hole-in-one (HIO). Bill scored his sixth career HIO while playing Quail number 2 on May 27, with playing partners Scott Brannan, Chuck Sobieski, and Doug Matoon. He used a 7-wood to cover 170 yards, hitting from the silver tees. This was Bill’s third HIO at Quail Creek, the other two coming on Quail number 8 and Coyote number 8. Way to go Bill!