Highlights from the 3rd annual Cool Car and Motorcycle Show

Thank you to all of the residents of Quail Creek who participated in the Quail Creek Car Show either as car entrants, raffle prize contributors, volunteers or spectators. We would especially like to thank The Women of Quail Creek for partnering with the Quail Creek Cool Car Club to support the women and children’s shelter Genesis House. Your volunteer support and enthusiasm were greatly appreciated! The Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts supported our third annual event again with hard working volunteers and one-of-a-kind entrants. Thank you! Due to the fantastic collaborative efforts between our clubs we had a record 93 car entrants, and spectator attendance was our best ever.

The total of entrance fees for the cars, raffle sales and other donations allowed us to contribute over $6,700 in cash and over $1,500 in paper products to Hands of a Friend/Genesis House.

In our two previous years we supported The Green Valley Food Bank and The Animal League of Green Valley. We have chosen once again to contribute to Hands of a Friend/Genesis House for our April 7, 2019 Car Show. This wonderful organization provides a vital service to our community’s women and children in need that we felt this is where our contributions could be the most beneficial.

Again, thank you so much and we hope we can count on your participation again next year.

Sincerely,

The Car Show Committee (Jack Davis, Carol Shelton, Jay Lucas, Angie Werner, Gary Pretzer, Colleen Aldridge and Nancy Planck)