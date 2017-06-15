Highlights from 15th annual QCMGA Member/Guest Invitation

The playoff as the 12 teams approach the green on Coyote No. 1, the first elimination hole. Champions: Tom Brennan and Randy Aldrich at the awards banquet The Shoot Out winners, left to right: Tom Brennan and Randy Aldrich with Invitational Chairman Tom Dunipace and Head Golf Pro Joel Jaress Carts coming up the No. 1 Coyote Fairway involve 12 teams.

Tom Dunipace

The Quail Creek Men’s Golf Association held its fifteenth annual Member/Guest Invitational on Tuesday, April 25 through Thursday, April 27. The event concluded with an awards banquet the night of April 27 featuring live music from The Two of Us.

Tim Phillips, president, thanked the Invitational Committee chaired by Tom Dunipace for their outstanding efforts in promoting and staging this year’s tournament. Tom Royer and Charlie Anderson did a marvelous effort in recruiting over 30 sponsors for this year’s event. The major sponsors for this year’s tournament were Robson Communities, Edward Jones and Long Realty Company, Green Valley.

Players competed for various prices. Prizes included closest-to-the-pin golfers each day as well as the top three finishers in each of the seven flights. The team alternate shot putting contest was won by Craig Parsons and Tony Kochevar.

Golf cars to be awarded to hole-in-one participants were donated by Valley Golf Cars, Tucson Golf Cars and Golf Cars of Arizona. Unfortunately, this year produced no hole-in-one recipient.

First Place Flight Winners: Arnold Palmer Flight Paul Colbert and Jerry Colbert; Gary Player Flight: Doug Stacken and Darren Malais

Ben Hogan Flight Dan Nelms and Carl Truelsen; Tom Watson Flight Tom Brennan and Randy Aldrich; Tiger Woods Flight Don LaCoste and Rick Mahoney; Jack Nicklaus Flight Bob Morgan and Gary Peterson; Walter Hagen Flight Robert Lewis and John Lewis

This year a shootout was conducted and included all flight winners plus the next best five teams for a total of 12. Half of the teams were eliminated on Coyote 1, the remaining advanced to Coyote 9. The final three teams played Coyote 1 again and a chip-off determined the winner.

Congratulations to this year’s Shoot Out winners Tom Brennan and Randy Aldrich.

Next year’s tournament will be April 4, 5 and 6, 2018.