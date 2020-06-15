Food for the Troops—COVID-19 Style

Peggy McGee

The annual Food for the Troops collection sponsored by the Green Valley Chapter Military Officers Association, to support the young airmen of the 162nd Fighter Wing, Air National Guard will go on as planned but with some modifications. Because it is unknown at this time whether the Madera clubhouse will be opened for business as usual at the beginning of July, those wishing to donate non-perishable groceries are asked to bring them to the McGee’s house at 1908 E Longspur Place (that’s the fourth house up from the waterfall) between July 1-5.

Those wishing to make monetary donations may place them in the box in the McGee’s courtyard. Checks may also be mailed to Green Valley MOAA, Box 1535, Green Valley, AZ 85622-1535. Checks should be made payable to MOAA S&MA Fund—that stands for Scholarship and Military Assistance, but that’s hard to squeeze in the space on a check! All donations are tax deductible.

Right after the flag raising ceremony on the Fourth of July, MOAA members will be selling 50-50 raffle tickets to raise funds to enable the Chapter to buy Turkeys for the Troops at Thanksgiving time. Check What’s Happening for any changes to the time as the date gets closer.

Thanks for supporting our troops who put their lives on the line for us throughout the year.