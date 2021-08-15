Flag-Raising on July 4

Peggy McGee

Despite forecasts of rain, Independence Day dawned sunny and bright. The morning brought out many residents decked in patriotic colors for the opening festivities of the holiday. The highlight of the morning was the solemn flag-raising ceremony performed by Cadet Lieutenant Julian Almazan and Cadet Lieutenant Shayla Blair, both from the Naval Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps unit at Sahuarita High School. The care with which they unfolded and raised the flag brought tears to some eyes and instilled a renewed sense of love of flag and country in the attendees. The crowd joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and then they were led by Betty Atwater in singing the national anthem.

Cadet Blair then presented a history of the United States flag.

It was a fitting start to the holiday as Quail Creek celebrated the 245th birthday of our country.