August 2021, Features

Flag-Raising on July 4

Cadet Shayla Blair salutes as Cadet Julian Almazan raised the American and Arizona flags to officially start the celebration of Independence Day activities at Quail Creek. (Photo by Cmdr. Brad Roberson, senior instructor, Naval JROTC at Sahuarita High School)

Patty Zatkin and Maureen Brealey help direct moviegoers into the clubhouse as the day’s weather turned to showers.

Uncle Sam (Jeff Krueger) and Lady Liberty (Ellen Entwistle) were chauffeured in the parade by Liz and John Livingston.

QC residents join together to recite The Pledge of Allegiance.

Peggy McGee

Despite forecasts of rain, Independence Day dawned sunny and bright. The morning brought out many residents decked in patriotic colors for the opening festivities of the holiday. The highlight of the morning was the solemn flag-raising ceremony performed by Cadet Lieutenant Julian Almazan and Cadet Lieutenant Shayla Blair, both from the Naval Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps unit at Sahuarita High School. The care with which they unfolded and raised the flag brought tears to some eyes and instilled a renewed sense of love of flag and country in the attendees. The crowd joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and then they were led by Betty Atwater in singing the national anthem.

Cadet Blair then presented a history of the United States flag.

It was a fitting start to the holiday as Quail Creek celebrated the 245th birthday of our country.