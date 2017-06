Justine Lewis

Members of the former Quail Creek Ballroom Dance Club won the Firehouse Dinner auction at the Firefighter’s Ball held in March at the Madera Clubhouse. They were treated to a fabulous steak dinner, tour of Station 151 and an exciting ride on the fire truck on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Their winning donation to the Green Valley Firefighter’s Foundation will help support further educational opportunities for our local firefighters.