An expert shares the story of Navajo rugs

The upcoming Quail Creek Kino Lecture Series will premier with a talk by Navajo rug expert Steve Getzwiller of Nizhoni Ranch Gallery in Sonoita, on Monday, October 9, 2017, from 7:00-8:00 p.m. in the Quail Creek Madera Ballroom. As one of the country’s top collectors, dealers and experts, Steve will share his extensive knowledge of Navajo rugs, their history, styles and current trends. Bringing examples, Steve will illustrate and explain the connection between the art of Navajo rug weaving and the artists behind both traditional and contemporary weavings.

Since obtaining his first rug at the age of 18, Steve Getzwiller has made it his life’s work to preserve and foster the art of Navajo rug weaving. He currently sponsors talented weavers ranging in age from 17 to 90: weavers he has worked with over decades and whom he regards as family. Through collaborative efforts, they have set high standards, increased sales and improved marketing. Steve has also purchased a flock of Churro sheep for a family of weavers to have access to the wool traditionally used by the Navajo. The flock is currently being tended by a Navajo family.

In addition to supplying a source of high-quality wool, Steve purchases only the best dyes traditionally used by the Navajo; cochineal and indigo, as well as contemporary dyes from Switzerland. By meeting Steve’s high standards, his weavers have repeatedly won first place honors at the Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial competition held each year in August.

Steve Getzwiller’s visit is cosponsored by The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Scholarship Committee and the Quail Creek Education Committee. Proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to TWOQC’s Scholarship Fund. This fund annually sponsors scholarships for senior girls at the two Sahuarita Unified District High Schools and supports Women in Transition returning to school to pursue educational goals.

Tickets ($5 cash only) will be available September 12 at Pinky’s on the corner of Continental and La Canada, at Creative Edges Framing Shop in Safeway Duval Mine shopping center and at the Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse Concierge Desk. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door the night of the lecture.