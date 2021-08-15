Essential Oil Tips for Your Summertime Routine

JoAnne Gaudioso

Summertime is perfect for many outdoor activities—going to the pool, attending neighborhood barbecues, surfing the waves, or hiking in the mountains, to name a few. But with the bright and balmy weather also comes the challenge of staying comfortable and cool when the heat gets to be too much. Fortunately, there are easy ways to stay refreshed, even away from any air-conditioned haven.

Add oils to your spray bottle. When taken outside for long periods of time, water in a glass spray bottle can quickly warm up and lose its advantage. Counteract this and keep cool by adding in refreshing non-citrus oils that will cool you down regardless. Cooling oils include peppermint, basil, cardamom, and cilantro. As an extra tip, when you do go to spray, start with your pulse points like your wrists and neck. Spraying these areas will help to cool your whole body more quickly.

Diffuse oils. Certain oils like spearmint, eucalyptus, and peppermint possess refreshing aromas that can help you feel cool and invigorated. If you live in a dry climate, it will add a little moisture to the air as well.

Lavender after-sun spray. Coming home after a fun day outside, you can feel the impact of the sun more than you probably did during the day. For soothing after-sun care, mix 20 drops of lavender oil with one ounce of aloe vera juice in a spray bottle. Store in the refrigerator and use after long days in the sun.

Did you know that you can cook with essential oils and also make refreshing treats? How about a wild tropical smoothie?

Ingredients: 5 drops wild orange essential oil, 1 c. frozen strawberries, 1 c. frozen mango, 1.5 c. pineapple juice. Mix in a blender, pour, and enjoy!

These are just a few ways to use essential oils in your summertime routine. If you would like to learn more about how essential oils can be used daily, not just summertime, but all year round, please join me for an Introduction to Essential Oils class. Free classes are offered every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Or you can join me for a one-on-one in-person class, scheduled at your convenience. Zoom classes are scheduled for Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31. I will be offering a special Make-and-Take Zoom class where you pay $11 for the supplies and we make two products.

To register for a class or request a sample, contact JoAnne Gaudioso at 480-225-5224 or [email protected]