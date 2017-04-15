Elvis Salute – August 4

40 Years Later ~ The King Lives On starring Chance Tinder will be presented Friday, August 4, 2017, in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom at 7:00 p.m.; cash bar at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $23.

Chance is a multi-award winning Elvis Presley Tribute Artist with more than 25 years in the Elvis Entertainer business. He has been a part of the Elvis Presley phenomenon since the late 1980s when he was first discovered in southern California by none other than Bill Medley of the musical super duo The Righteous Brothers.

Chance is also an alumni of the award winning Las Vegas celebrity look-alike production shows, Legends In Concert, American Superstars and Showstoppers Live! His secret is believing it’s not so much the voice that is most important, but it’s knowing how to become the man himself on that stage! It’s basically the attitude of Elvis Presley—shy but confident—knowing exactly what he’s doing!

Chance isn’t Rich Little or Jimmy Fallon doing a spin on Elvis Presley. He’s Chance Tinder, the actor, recreating a character-–much like actor Joaquin Phoenix portraying Johnny Cash or entertainer/actor Jamie Foxx as the great Ray Charles.

Through all of Chance’s experiences in show business, none has given him more gratification and fulfillment than paying tribute to his childhood hero, the legendary King of Rock ‘n Roll – Elvis Presley!

Tickets available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final; no refunds or exchanges