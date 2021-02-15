Creative Hands: Giving Hearts

Linda Freeman

Even though there were months when our members could not gather, we did create a mammoth number of items for charities; over 2,100 total items were donated during 2020! This included tote bags for children in transition, sundresses and shorts for little ones, and lots of hats for people of all ages. Truly a banner year!

Did you know that the Quail Creek Needlework Club provides handmade breast prosthesis for women who have undergone mastectomies? Traditional prosthetics can be expensive, heavy, and uncomfortable. We offer a soft, washable alternative. They are free to Quail Creek residents. Come by any Friday afternoon to explore the options we have in stock.

Stop by the Needlework Club (Studio 104 in the Creative Arts and Technology Center) for original, unique, and imaginative items suitable for all ages. There are blankets, throws, hats, and scarves. There are also pillows, tea towels, bibs, and, of course, adorable doll clothes and stuffed toys. Shopping hours are on Tuesday mornings (9 a.m. to noon) and Friday afternoons (1 to 4 p.m.). We hope to see you there!