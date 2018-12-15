Country Club Dancers announce 2019 dance schedule

Country Club Dancers announce three dances with live bands in 2019 to be held in the Madera Clubhouse. Still time to get reduced prices if you purchase by January 9, $18 per person per dance or $54/single, $108/per couple for all three. Dates are Wednesday, January 16 (Two’s Company), Tuesday, February 19 (Tom Patrick Band), Wednesday, March 13 (John Gossner Band). After January 9 each dance is $20 per person per dance, and $20 for guests. Cash bar at 6:30 p.m., dancing 7:00-9:30 p.m. Dress is dressy casual to formal. Dessert at intermission. Tickets not sold at concierge. Checks can be given to Country Club Dancers or hand delivered to Membership Chair, Dinah Shumway, 1462 N Old Adobe Drive.