Cool Car Club’s 2nd annual Car and Motorcycle Show

The car show will be in the Quail Creek Clubhouse parking lot on April 9, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and feature a DJ, barbeque and fun, fun, fun.

Pre-vehicle entry fee – S25; day of show $30

Entertainment – Disc Jockey – The one and only DJ Warren B

Food and Beverage – Pulled pork B-B-Q prepared by the Quail Creek Food and Beverage Staff

The Quail Creek Cool Car Club is sponsoring a car and motorcycle show that will be held at the Quail Creek Clubhouse on April 9. The proceeds from the show will go to The Animal League of Green Valley.

If anyone in the community has a unique car or motorcycle that they would be interested in displaying in the show please contact Jack Davis at jld930@hotmail.com or 303-489-6387 for more information. Registration closes March 26, 2017.

The show will be limited to 100 cars and motorcycles. If there are more than 100 individuals interested in entering, a committee will choose the entries. To make it interesting for attendees we would hope to exhibit a wide variety of cars and motorcycles

Contact Jack Davis at 303-489-6387, Gary Pretzer at 708-774-1434 or Jay Lucas at 916-705-2846 for information.