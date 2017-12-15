“The Colors of Cancer” Fashion Show tickets on sale now

Diane Quinn

The Women of Quail Creek and Relay for Life will sponsor a fashion show to benefit the American Cancer Society on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. The luncheon and fashion show will begin with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. in the Madera Clubhouse. Numerous raffle baskets will be available at the show as well a 50/50 raffle.

This extremely popular event sells out fast so get your tickets beginning Monday, December 11 prior to the TWOQC holiday luncheon. Tickets are $25 each, checks made payable to TWOQC Charity Account. For further information consult TWOQC’s website, womenqc.com or contact Carol at fashionshow@womenqc.com.