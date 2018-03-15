Chinese Festival performance woos Quail Creek TRIPS

Bonnie Hyra

Dancing. Singing. Martial Arts. Symphony. Thirty-one Quail Creek TRIPS participants were able to enjoy a fabulous afternoon of amazing performances presented by the Tucson Chinese Community. The splendid program was coordinated by the Confucius Institute at the University of AZ. In its eighth year the festival is a showcase of both Tucson talent and others traveling from China for the celebration. The finale was two pieces performed by the Southern AZ Symphony Orchestra and the Tucson Sino Choir with the music written by Chinese composers. Happy New Year of the Dog.

The afternoon’s entertainment was followed by a Chinese family style dinner of many dishes at the Dragon’s View Chinese restaurant. Everyone enjoyed trying new delicacies as they arrived at the table. And all went away full.

It was a wonderful day filled with many memories and a new appreciation for the Chinese community that seems invisible but is a vibrant contributor to Tucson’s cultural scene.