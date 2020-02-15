Cyndy Gierada

Summertime in Quail Creek will bring a new show for you to enjoy! Champagne, Chocolates, Chopin, and Jazz is a musical program sponsored by the Performing Arts Guild, and will include accomplished musicians and vocalists performing classical and jazz music. Selections will include Chopin’s “Military Polonaise,” Claude Bolling’s “Jazz Suite for Flute and Piano,” Puccini’s “O Mio Babbino Caro,” “The William Tell Overture,” and more. You’ll be entertained and amazed!

This program will showcase the accomplishments of musicians and vocalists who live here in Quail Creek on Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m. and will begin with champagne and chocolates.

Auditions will be held in February for additional musical numbers. If you are interested in auditioning, please contact Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829.

This is another way your PAG offers the performing arts for your enjoyment. Please join us!