Celebrating 15 years of Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary—annual fall fundraiser

Diane Russell

Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary is hosting its annual fall fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Following a three-course dinner and cash bar, there will be a silent auction and a live auction, featuring renowned auctioneer, Letitia Frye. Musical entertainment will be provided by guitarist, Tige Reeve.

This year’s silent auction will feature more than 200 exciting items including artwork, jewelry, gift baskets, and much more. Live auction items include an original 36” x 48” oil painting on canvas by Karl Hoffman of Gallery H in Tubac; two-night stay at a San Carlos, Mexico condominium; private dinner for eight with wine pairing at the Gusto Osteria Italian Restaurant in Tucson; wine-tasting tour in Sonoita; and a behind the scenes tour of Equine Voices with lunch and wine.

Since 2004, Equine Voices has rescued nearly 1,200 equines from abuse, neglect, the illegal drug trade, the Premarin industry, and, most recently, wild horses rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management. Nine of the latest rescues were among the 932 wild horses displaced from their home on the open range in California. Currently, 56 horses and six burros reside at the ranch. Because of the large number of equines in our care, we now find ourselves in need of more space and facilities. A planned expansion project will include the building of a new, and much needed visitors center with a large multi-purpose room and offices, as well as a six to eight stall barn and fencing.

The annual fall fundraiser is a very important event to help meet monthly operating expenses of $55,000 and to proceed with the expansion project. Reservations may be made online at equinevoices.org or by calling 520-398-2814. Tickets are $85 per person. Tables of eight may be reserved for $600. Seating is limited so reservations should be made early. Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and all donations are tax deductible.

Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to saving horses and burros from neglect, abuse and slaughter. It is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), and is only the third equine rescue in the U.S. and the first in Arizona to meet the GFAS’ Standard of Excellence.