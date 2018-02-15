Calling all Quail Creek Art Lovers and Neighbors

Sue Bowerman

Mark your calendars for March 16, 17 and 18 at the Quail Creek Creative Arts and Technology Center from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Eleven artists from Quail Creek will be participating in the Tubac Center of the Arts Open Studio Tour. Instead of showing work in their individual studios, they will exhibit collectively at the beautiful Creative Arts and Technology Center at Quail Creek.

Participating artists are Debbie O’Rourke, Glenis Leitch, Don Novakowski, Jean Pastore, Joyce Finn, Molly Hyde, Karen Nasman, Jon Lind, Lee Asbell, Don Novakowski and Sue Bowerman.

Please join them as they share works in watercolor, gourd sculpture, oil, pastel and acrylic. The artists will demonstrate their techniques during the exhibit.

The Tubac Open Studio Tour is a self-guided tour of participating artists’ studios from southern Pima and Santa Cruz counties. You are also invited to visit Tubac Center of the Arts Gallery January 19 through March 18 to see additional work from many of the Studio Tour participating artists.

Why not start your Studio Tour right here in our community with our own fine artists?

Event Details: 11 Artists – One Location! Quail Creek Creative Arts and Technology Building 2045 E. Quail Crossing Boulevard (New Location). See us at work in our beautiful art studios!