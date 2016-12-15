The Broadway Concert Experience , produced by TAD Management, will be presented Friday, January 6, 2017, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. A Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $26 per person.

The Broadway Concert Experience brings to the stage the greatest blockbuster hits of Broadway and the West End in one massive show. From West Side Story to Les Miserables and Oklahoma to The Phantom of the Opera, this show will appeal to music and concert lovers everywhere.

We take the most popular songs from the most successful musicals and present them in a one of a kind concert. You won’t find any acting or costumes here – just tremendous songs performed by spectacular singers in a concert that will leave you cheering for more!

Ticket sales at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final; no refunds or exchanges.