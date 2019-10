The American Red Cross Blood Drive is on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Silver rooms 1 and 2.

You can be someone’s rescue story!

Registration typically begins 30 days prior to each drive. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or log on to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code ‘quailcreek.’

Change the world, give blood today!