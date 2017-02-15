Connie Poorten

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona will host the eleventh annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair on Saturday, April 1 in Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Park Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, Arizona. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the Walk and Resource Fair is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Autism Walk and Resource Fair offers a fun and informative day filled with food and drink, children’s activities, an autism community resource fair and much more. This event is designed to provide a wealth of information to individuals and families affected by autism and to help educate and raise awareness of this prevalent disorder.

Autism is a complex developmental disability that typically appears during the first three years of life and affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. According to information published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (March 2016), autism now affects one in 66 children in Arizona. With no known cure, early detection and intervention are essential to help children with autism and their families get the help they need. The Autism Society is the leading voice and resource for the entire autism community in education, advocacy, services and support.

The entire community is invited to join the Autism Society of Southern Arizona as they strive to improve the lives of all affected by autism. The Autism Society encourages all to participate in southern Arizona’s largest autism event by registering, forming a Walk Team, attending the resource fair and/or making a tax deductible donation. All money raised stays in southern Arizona.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. For more information regarding registering, sponsoring or volunteering for this event, or to make a donation, please visit our website at www.as-az.org or call the Autism Society of Southern Arizona at 520-770-1541.

To set up an interview, or to obtain photos or video from prior events, please contact Ray Frieders at 520-370-4000 or ray.frieders@coxmedia.com.

Autism Society of Southern Arizona, 2600 N. Wyatt Drive, Tucson, Arizona 85712; www.as-az.org; phone 520-770-1541