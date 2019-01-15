Attention, Quail Creek Anglophiles

Jean Tittle

A 16-day small group tour of England is being planned for August 29-September 12, 2019. Join fellow Anglophile, Jean Tittle, on her seventeenth visit to the stately homes and spectacular gardens of British literary giants; Austen, Bronte, Kipling, Darwin, Wolfe, Wordsworth, Ruskin, Potter, Churchill to name a few. This private tour promises to be especially memorable with out-of-the-way destinations often missed on commercial tours.

If you are interested in more information, please call Jean Tittle at 269-545-7979 for details.