ANZA says farewell to Larry Steer

Cheri Sipe

The staff at Anza Athletic Club hosted an open house on February 11 for Larry Steer, a long-time Personal Fitness Trainer at Anza. Larry and his wife Sue are leaving Quail Creek to be closer to their family. Cindy Mayhle, Director and Manager at Anza Athletic Club, presented Larry with a Certificate of Appreciation for his dedication to the residents of Quail Creek.

Larry and Sue moved to Quail Creek in 2005. Still not ready to totally retire, Larry worked a short while at Wal-Mart and was active in the PAG, writing and directing plays here at Quail Creek. During one of his trips to Ashley’s to borrow furniture for a production, he was invited to work in Sales at Ashley’s where he became one of their top sales associates.

Having been active in football and basketball in his younger years and fitness training in his adult life, he would be asked advice about work-out regiments while he was working out at the fitness center. He then earned his Personal Training Certificate through the American Counsel on Exercise and began training at Anza.

During his tenure at Anza, Larry had a very faithful following. Linda Cassidy said without seven years of training with Larry, she would not still be walking. Beverly Mannering trained with Larry for four years and said she “made incredible gains” from where she started. Greg Smith, a newer member of the community, worked with Larry for the past six months. Greg has MS and said his training was a big success and has motivated him. He said he “didn’t drag his feet” to come in for appointments and went on to say that Larry became a friend. He plans to continue his fitness routine.

The most often heard comment from residents during the afternoon was that Larry really cared about everyone and was always ready to help others. Larry will be missed by many residents at Quail Creek and we wish him and Sue well in their new adventure.