July 2019, Sports A putters first July 15, 2019 For the first time in Putters' history, all four members of the same team got holes-in-one on the same hole. Team 17 members were (left to right): Peggy McGee, Joan Campbell, Cathy Leary and Frieda Hyles. Photo by Sylvia Butler.