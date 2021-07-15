The Women of Quail Creek Won’t Let a Little Heat Keep Them from Having Fun!

Sharon Pulcinella

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) found ways to stay active and engaged this month even in the midst of some of the hottest weather on record. On June 13, 15 ladies hustled down to the Kino Center, where dance teacher extraordinaire Jane Bottlinger soon had them gliding across the floor doing the Electric Slide, Mustang Slide, and Cha Cha like pros. In addition to learning some new skills, the class was also a great opportunity to have fun while interacting with old friends and making new ones.

On June 14, Quail Creek residents Cyndy and Leo Padilla demonstrated how to successfully grow vegetables and herbs in our desert climate when they hosted the newly-formed Gardeners’ Group at their home. The Padillas began their vegetable gardens last year at the start of the pandemic, and have been harvesting everything from Armenian cucumbers, tomatoes, herbs, and squash, to a number of cool weather lettuces and spinach ever since. The group was treated to a very informative tour where they learned about planting, fertilizing, watering, and timing when planting a vegetable garden here in Green Valley. As a bonus, they also went home with bags of freshly-harvested lettuce and mint.

The new Genealogy Group led by Janice Messer met on June 15 to share their three (or more) generations’ family trees and stories. This group will be meeting monthly to discuss topics related to genealogy, and welcomes all TWOQC members interested in the topic.

What’s the best way to beat the heat if you live in the Tucson area? Head on up to Mount Lemmon, of course! Several TWOQC members did just that on June 16, stopping to enjoy some of the breathtaking scenic overlooks along the way and exhaling sighs of pure bliss as the temperatures dropped by a full 25 degrees at the top. The ladies took full advantage of the pleasant weather over a leisurely lunch before stopping to buy some fudge in the Mt. Lemmon General Store and heading back to Green Valley.