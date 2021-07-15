2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Bus Trips to Chase Field

Nancy Planck, Member Services

Join us for an Arizona Diamondbacks game this season! Only 50 tickets are available for each game, so sign up early to guarantee your spot. Pre-payment is due when you sign up. Official game tickets will be handed out when you board the bus. Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early so we can leave at the scheduled time. There will be complimentary snacks and bottled water on the bus. You are welcome to bring your own snacks or beverages for the ride. If you bring a cooler, make sure you store it in front of you and not in the aisle. The driver can also store your belongings in the secured outside compartment.

In the event the ballgame goes into extra innings, the bus will depart at the end of the 12th inning.

Sunday, Aug. 15, vs. San Diego Padres

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. Tickets $60 (Bus will board at 9:30 a.m. in the Madera Clubhouse parking lot and depart at 10 a.m.)

Deadline to purchase tickets is July 29 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3, vs. Colorado Rockies

Game Time: 12:10 p.m. Tickets $60 (Bus will board at 8:30 a.m. and depart at 9 a.m.)

Deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

Tickets on sale at Quail Creek Member Services 520-393-5822, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Masks are required on Gray Line Buses.

For information on Chase Field amenities and what items you can bring into the ballpark, you can go to their website at mlb.com/dbacks.

Of Note: Clear Bag Policy

Fan safety continues to be our top priority at Chase Field. The Clear Bag Policy is to ensure the safety of our guests and provide an expedited ballpark entry process and enjoyable fan experience at D-backs games and all Chase Field events.

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Additionally, fans may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, that is subject to search. See a full list of approved and not approved bags at www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/information/bag-policy.