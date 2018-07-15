Quail Creek Country Club announces the 2019 TAD Management Series. Individual tickets on sale now, $27, at quailcreek.showare.com or by phone 520-393-5822

Friday, January 4, 2019 7:00 p.m. ABBAFAB – The Premier ABBA Experience

Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring the sensational talents of some of TAD’s most talented and loved artists and musicians! This multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the ’70s and ’80s including monster hits such as Waterloo, Fernando, Honey Honey, Dancing Queen and countless others. From ABBA’s earliest hits to Mamma Mia, ABBAFAB will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched. Our vocalists and musicians have toured the world as solo artists and band members and have come together to create the most entertaining ABBA tribute on the market today!

ABBA’s record breaking string of hits has stood the test of time and continues to thrill audiences of all ages. With vocals and musicianship they are second to none, the ABBAFAB vibe is infectious! ABBA fans love it and new ABBA fans are created at every show. There’s no generation gap here, so let’s all party like it’s 1979!

Friday, January 18, 2019 7:00 p.m. The Magic of Manilow – Celebrating the Music and Legend of Barry Manilow

As part of The Piano Man Series, The Magic of Manilow features Terry Davies and a line-up of musicians and vocalists paying homage to the music of one of the biggest selling artists of our time, Barry Manilow.

Barry is best known for his catalogue of hits that include the chart-topping Mandy, Ready To Take A Chance Again, Could It Be Magic, Copacabana (At the Copa), I Write The Songs, Can’t Smile Without You and many, many more.

In the late ’70s five of Barry’s albums were on the best-selling charts, a feat equaled only by Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen and Johnny Mathis. Beginning in February of 2005, Manilow headlined at the Las Vegas Hilton and performed hundreds of shows before ending his five year association there in 2010. Since that time, and until early 2012, Barry headlined at the Paris Hotel. To date, Barry Manilow has sold in excess of 80 million records worldwide.

Friday, February 1, 2019 7:00 p.m. Neon Circus – The No. 1 Tribute to Brooks & Dunn

Carrying on in true Brooks & Dunn style, Neon Circus welcomes you to a live authentic tribute to country music’s most legendary duo. Spanning a 20-year career and selling over 30 million albums, every country music lover has a Brooks & Dunn album in their collection. Neon Circus features authentic performances of Brooks & Dunn’s number one hits such as My Maria, Only in America, Neon Moon, You’re Gonna Miss Me when I’m Gone and many more! Incorporating all of the real concert production it will look, sound and feel as if you truly are at B&D concert. All country music fans will want to experience Neon Circus but for the millions of Brooks & Dunn fans this is a must see! Put on your boots and jeans and come re-live your favorite memories and make new ones as you enjoy Neon Circus: The Brooks & Dunn Tribute!

Friday, February 15, 2019 7:00 p.m. Linda Ronstadt – The Tribute

A native of Tucson, Arizona, Linda Ronstadt is recognized as one of the most important and popular interpretive singers of the ’70s, having earned a succession of platinum-selling albums and chart-topping singles.

Throughout the ’70s, her easy and laid-back pop infused by her folky roots set her apart from her contemporaries, as she effortlessly moved into the ’80s and has remained a fixture in the hearts of the legion of fans who love her! With over 30 studio albums, eleven Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, an Emmy Award, and more, Linda is one of the most prolific and beloved singers of all-time.

Featuring a beautiful selection of Linda’s biggest rock hits from the ’70s, her alternative country hits, big band/jazz songs and her softer ’80s rock ballads, this show will have you singing and swaying along, as you are dazzled by the velvety voice of Laura Berger. This is the tribute you have been waiting for, so get ready for the musical journey of a lifetime!

Friday, March 8, 2019 7:00 p.m. Mirage – The No. 1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac celebrates the classic lineup of the legendary superstar band.

Based in Los Angeles, the members of Mirage capture the look and sound of Fleetwood Mac live in concert. The band is a spinoff of the highly successful band, “Bella Donna – A Tribute to Stevie Nicks,” which was awarded the highest honor of being praised by the real Ms. Nicks after she heard a live performance by singer Michelle Tyler and the band. Bella Donna also appeared on AXS TV after being crowned one of the “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.” Mirage focuses squarely on Fleetwood Mac and their greatest hits in this five-piece authentic concert recreation. The show features Michelle Tyler as Stevie Nicks, Bob Weitz as John McVie, Bruce Lawrence as Lindsey Buckingham, Carla Buffa as Christine McVie and Richard Graham as Mick Fleetwood.

Friday March 22, 2019 7:00 p.m. Not Fade Away – The Buddy Holly Experience

Get your saddle shoes and pompadours ready because you are in for an incredible night of Rock n’ Roll! This is not your typical Buddy Holly tribute! Not only will you be twirling down memory lane to the unforgettable sounds of Buddy, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, you’ll be taken to a world of legends with hits by Bill Haley, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, The Beatles and more! You’ve never heard the legends of Rock n’ Roll quite like this! With our guys (and gals) jumping up on instruments, soloing behind their heads and powerful new renditions of these classic hit songs, this national act will have you dancing alongside them from coast to coast.