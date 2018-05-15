2018 AZ Diamondbacks – QC bus trips to Chase Field

Price includes round trip bus ride to Chase Field in Phoenix, driver’s gratuity, game ticket and bottled water on the bus ride.

Pre-payment is due at time of sign up. Game tickets will be passed out on the bus.

Seats are located in Section #111 or 110 — a short walk from our drop-off point

Only 50 tickets available per game!

Tickets available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

Sunday, July 8, 2018

Dbacks vs San Diego Padres, Game Time 1:10 p.m. Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 10:00 am Tickets $55. Deadline to purchase tickets is June 20

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Dbacks vs San Francisco Giants, Game Time 1:10 p.m. Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m. Tickets $65. Deadline to purchase tickets is July 18

Wednesday, Sept 19, 2018 Dbacks vs Chicago Cubs, Game Time 6:40 p.m. Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 3:00 p.m. Tickets $57. Deadline to purchase tickets is August 29