$200,000 Raised for Cancer Research

Ginny Hutcheson

Thank you, Quail Creek, we cannot thank you enough for your continued support.

Because of the generous support of the Quail Creek residents, and other supporters, the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team has raised over $200,000 since 2010 for the American Cancer Society. Our dollars help fund cancer researchers at the University of Arizona. It takes over $150,000 to fund one researcher. Every dollar is very much appreciated in the fight to end cancer.

The generous support of Quail Creek through many events, such as a golf tournament, putting challenge, casino events, garage sales, and The Women of Quail Creek luncheon fashion shows, has continually kept the Quail Creek team at the top of the fundraisers in the American Cancer Society’s southwest region.

By the end of the August Relay year, the 2020 Quail Creek team raised over $26,000. Quail Creek resident’s support of the annual garage sale ($4,000) and The Women of Quail Creek’s support of hosting the “2020-Visions of Hope” luncheon/fashion show ($20,000), has allowed the Quail Creek team to continue helping to fund cancer patient programs, education, advocacy and cancer research. The 2021 Relay team is now forming and registration is open by going to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz and clicking on the Quail Creek team name. The team goal for 2021 is to raise another $25,000. It will be a very big challenge as right now holding the annual Relay Garage Sale and the February 2021 luncheon/fashion show are in question. We will need everyone’s help in reaching our goal again this year.

Please help the 2021 Quail Creek For Life Relay team by joining our team, donating, and helping us to find ways to raise dollars to fight cancer. Contact Ginny Hutcheson at vhutcheson@msn.com for more information.