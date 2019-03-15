1 fundraising team in Arizona

The American Cancer Society announced that the 2019 Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team is ranked number one in fundraising totals out of 389 registered teams in the state of Arizona. In 2018 the Quail Creek team finished second in the state raising a total of $32,658. Thank you to the generous residents of Quail Creek and the Green Valley and Sahuarita communities who have supported this team of approximately 20 hardworking individuals since the team was formed by Ginny Hutcheson in 2010.

Through annual garage sales, The Women of Quail Creek luncheon/fashion shows, a Desert Hills golf tournament, Casino Galas’, putting contests plus individual donations, this team has raised over $150,000 for the American Cancer Society to fund patient programs, education, advocacy and cancer research. The American Cancer Society recently hosted a Researcher Forum at Quail Creek to learn more about how the fundraised dollars are being used through grants to researchers at the University of Arizona.

April 6, 2019 the annual Relay For Life Green Valley/Sahuarita event starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 9:00 p.m. at Rancho Resort, 15900 S Rancho Resort Blvd, Sahuarita. The Quail Creek team will join other teams to celebrate more cancer survivor birthdays and honor those who lost their cancer journey. Opening ceremonies start at 11:00 a.m. with the survivor/caregiver lap followed by a meal provided by the Twist n Shout Restaurant. Teams will walk throughout the day and at 8:00 p.m. the luminaria lap is walked in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of those who lost their cancer battle.

To learn more about Relay For Life, register for the April 6 event as a survivor or caregiver, to donate or to join the Quail Creek team, go to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz. Click on the Quail Creek Fights Back Team. Contact Ginny at vhutcheson@msn.com for more information about Relay For Life activities.