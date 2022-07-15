Where in the World Is the ‘Crossing’
Liz Ashby on a camel in Wadi Rum, Jordan (June 2022)
Troy Thrall and Jerry Gardner at Ashford Castle in Gortaroe, Ballinrobe, County Galway, Ireland
Joan and Wayne Sorlie ventured up to Montana to celebrate Joan’s birthday with some of her family.
Paul and Cindy Wolf on June 18, 2022, at Neptune’s Fountain in Gdansk, Poland
Penny McGuire (left), new QC resident Sheryl Eddings (middle), and QC resident Pat Colburn at the Hilton Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic
New QC resident Sheryl Eddings (left) and QC resident Pat Colburn at Checkpoint Charlie, Berlin
Liz Ashby