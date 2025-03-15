We’re Singing Our Favorites! QC Chorus Concert April 5

Cyndy Gierada

Come hear the Quail Creek Mixed Chorus perform some of their favorite songs! You’ll be wowed by their theme song “One Voice,” have fun with “Joy to the World” (bullfrog version), remember the Beatles hits “Here Comes The Sun” and “Here, There and Everywhere,” swoon over Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You,” and remember the protest days when you hear “Big Yellow Taxi.” And that’s only the beginning!

Join us on Saturday, April 5, at 4 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse ballroom. Tables of 10 and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $10 per person, cash or check only. Ticket sales will take place on Mondays, March 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Madera clubhouse lobby.

It’s a lovely way to begin spring! We hope to see you there. For more information or ticket sales after March 31, call Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829.