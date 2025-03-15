TWOQC In My Kitchen with Dee Colicchia—A Healthy Start to the Year!

Pam Hartwell-James

The Women of Quail Creek’s very first In My Kitchen for 2025 was all about getting off to a healthy eating start for the new year! Dee Colicchia graciously set the stage with several delicious, easy snacks to fill up on without tipping the scale: apple nachos with homemade toffee drizzle, festive chocolate pomegranate cups, cranberry and chickpea bark, and Snickers-stuffed dates. They all tasted as yummy as they looked. Self-indulgence minus the guilt—what could possibly be better?

Thank you, Dee, for helping us start the year off right. The rest is up to us!