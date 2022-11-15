TWOQC Check Out the Heirloom Farmers Market

Jane Gold

On Oct. 16 eight The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) members went on an On-the-Go excursion to Heirloom Farmers Market, Tucson’s largest year-round farmers market!

This Heirloom Farmers Market is located along the bike trail known as The Loop and is nestled in the southeast corner of Rillito Park Racetrack.

The market hosts Southern Arizona farmers, ranchers, and artisan food purveyors. Seasonal chef demonstrations, special food events, and market music make this flagship market a special gastronomy destination.

Their adventure started with a delicious breakfast at the Locale located at 60 N. Alvernon Way. Their bakery selections left the attendees wondering what to order and what to take home.

Once at the Heirloom Farmers Market, the group stopped by the taste of the market booth to discover what the featured recipe was for that week that highlighted seasonal ingredients. Using the online vendors list, the group went shopping for new food specialties and classic ingredients and products to take home.