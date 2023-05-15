TWOQC Autumn Sage Winery Trip

Jane Gold

On April 20, 37 The Women Of Quail Creek (TWOQC) members took the long-awaited trip to a winery. The group visited the Autumn Sage Winery in Elgin. The winery has 30 acres of high desert bliss with 8,300 Sagrantino, Albariño, Counoise, Cabernet Franc, Aglianico, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sangiovese grape vines. A winding road with a classic white picket fence led our bus (it was a tight fit) to Autumn Sage Tasting Room where our group enjoyed a unique tasting experience. Situated next to the vineyard, the majority of the attendees chose to do the wine tasting and eat lunch on the outdoor covered porch.

The view from the covered porch included picture-perfect mountain ranges in every direction, with rolling hills. Amidst the winery high desert scenery, there were autumn sage plants sprinkled throughout the property (unique to the Southwest).

The group had the opportunity to taste up to five types of wine that contained grapes grown either in Elgin or Wilcox. Each guest took home a commemorative glass. Everyone enjoyed a box lunch provided by The Café in Sonoita. It was a lovely day of wine, friendship, and fun!