The Women of Quail Creek In My Kitchen Group Cooks Up Two Healthy Demonstrations

Jane Gold

On March 8 and 9, by popular demand, Jennie Gaines hosted two sessions on how to make healthy Chicken Alfredo.

Jennie cooked a recipe for healthy chicken Alfredo that cuts the carbs and fat down. The attendees reported that it was delicious. Jennie teaches cooking classes for people who have diabetes at the Sahuarita Food Bank, and this dish is one of the favorites of her students. Coffee and tea (hot and cold), Stevia, coconut cream, half-and-half, and whipping cream were provided.

On March 13 Joy Richardson hosted Salad and Dessert with Friends! The menu was fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, and stone fruit salad, with honey lemon pistachio dressing, and a baked fudge dessert.

Mangos and avocados were used for the stone fruit. The group of 12 prepared the dessert together, and they each made their individual salads.

The Women Of Quail Creek members can access the recipes on the TWOQC GroupWorks page.