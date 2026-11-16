Gloria Bible

Admittedly, making “final” preparations is a difficult topic for many people. However, addressing this in advance can greatly reduce the amount of stress already inherent in a life-changing event such as a loved one’s passing.

Here in Quail Creek, Partners Losing Partners Outreach (PLPO) was initially formed to assist surviving spouses or partners by supplying helpful information, resources and checklists to help navigate the often-complicated business of settling a loved one’s financial and personal affairs. It soon became apparent, however, that systemized preparation of a plan before a passing can mitigate an already extremely stressful event.

To address this, PLPO held a “Begin with an End in Mind” workshop on Oct. 22 in the Mesquite-Ocotillo meeting rooms. The workshop defined “the end” as development of a working plan for document organization and maintenance.

Attendees received guidance and identified action steps to ensure important and necessary documents are up to date and accessible to those who will need them. Gary Reed opened the workshop, followed by speakers in four distinct areas. The first speaker, Julie Sherwood, addressed legal considerations, followed by Bobbi Gordon who spoke on personal considerations. Financial considerations was the next topic presented by Mary Boteilho, and Gary Reed ended the workshop with miscellaneous considerations. In all cases, emphasis was placed on the great importance of keeping information current and accessible.

PLPO’s information resource outreach extends to all Quail Creek spouses, partners, and companion caregivers.

If you are interested in learning more about PLPO’s mission and/or becoming a member, our monthly meetings are held the first Thursday of odd-numbered months (except July) at 1 p.m. in the Mesquite Room. Guests are welcome and many volunteer opportunities are available.

Detailed information about requesting outreach or becoming a member can be found at www.quailcreekhoa.org/group/quail-creek-hoa/partners-losing-Partners-outreach.