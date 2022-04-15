The New Canyon Club Is Progressing

Exciting things are happening in Quail Creek as progress continues on the Canyon Club, the new multimillion-dollar recreation amenity. Masonry columns and fireplaces are about 50% vertical, excavation on the indoor and outdoor pools is complete, and the first of six slab pours is done. The team anticipates rough framing to begin by the end of March, while underground electric and plumbing continue to move forward.

Spanning approximately 36,575 square feet, plans for the Canyon Club currently include an indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, game room, bistro with coffee/wine bar, multipurpose room (e.g., social, ping pong, etc.), spa lounge, massage and locker rooms, and a barbershop. The vast outdoor space is planned for a resort-style pool with shade sails, a whirlpool, an event lawn, and a terrace with a barbecue and pizza oven.