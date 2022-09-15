The Javelina Hoedown Is Back!

Deb Melton

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Javelina Hoedown sponsored by The Women Of Quail Creek (TWOQC). All proceeds will benefit scholarships for young women graduating from Walden Grove High School, Sahuarita High School, and Rio Rico High School, along with Women in Transition Scholarships for women who are residents of Pima or Santa Cruz counties, 21 years of age or older. Money raised this fall will be awarded in the spring.

Javelina Hoedown details:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Madera Clubhouse

Who: Open to all Quail Creek residents and the public

What: Chuck wagon dinner of barbecue pork ribs, pulled beef barbecue, chill beans, coleslaw, and cornbread, and cash bar, dancing, and chances to win gift baskets, cash, and silent auction items.

Tickets: $45 each. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Nancy Jacobs at 970-946-3910 or [email protected]. Dates and other locations for ticket sales will be announced in the What’s Happening.

Please bring cash and/or checks to the event. Cash or check only to purchase Hoedown tickets, basket raffle tickets, cash raffle tickets, silent auction items, and Jim Click raffle tickets.

The Javelina Hoedown is a popular and fun-filled event that many residents look forward to attending each year. Tickets have sold out for the last three years, so you will want to get your tickets early. In addition to dinner, drinks, line dancing, and fun, you will have opportunities to bid on and win a large variety of gift baskets, silent auction items, and cash! You must be present to win a basket or silent auction items.

Cash raffle tickets will be part of the pre-sale ticket sales, too. However, you do not need to be present to win cash. So, even if you will be out of town or can’t attend the Javelina Hoedown in person, you can still be part of the cash raffle. Jackpots in the past have been more than $600. This year it was decided that the 50/50 raffle will have two winners, making it a 50/25/25 cash raffle, meaning that 50% of the sale will go to TWOQC Scholarships and two winners will split the other half, giving everyone a greater chance to win!

In addition to a chance to win cash and gift baskets, TWOQC is also selling Jim Click raffle tickets for $25 each or 5 for $100. That ticket allows you to be part of Jim Click’s effort to support local charities. One hundred percent of the sales by TWOQC will go to TWOQC Scholarships.

Prizes for the Jim Click Raffle are as follows:

Grand Prize is a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid.

Second Prize is two first-class, round-trip airline tickets to anywhere in the world.

Third Prize is $5,000 cash.

Call a few friends or neighbors and help TWOQC support scholarships! Get your tickets for the Javelina Hoedown, Jim Click raffle tickets, and basket and cash raffle tickets, and put on your jeans and cowboy hat and we’ll see you at the Hoedown! Yeehaw!