Left to right: Jackie Anderson, Aiden Swallows, Nick Mansour, Clara Pratte, Dr. Teresa Ruiz, Brian Matlock, and Jonathon Hill Kris Mayes, Arizona Attorney General

Diana Schwartz

Sept. 27 Countdown to Victory Rally was a resounding success, bringing more than two hundred people to the Quail Creek Ballroom to meet state and local Democratic candidates running in the November midterm election.

The event was sponsored by the Democratic Club of Quail Creek, Carol Smith President, The Green Valley Democrats, Sandie Stone President and LD19 President George McGaughey. Jennifer Allen, Pima County Supervisor District 3 served as moderator.

Candidate presentations highlighted the afternoon, while the audience’s enthusiastic response reflected a shared commitment to advance honest, principled government.

Adrian Fontes, Secretary of State, and Kris Mayes, Attorney General, both candidates’ seeking reelection, spoke of their accomplishments, and both detailed their platforms and goals for sound, responsive government.

Additional candidates who presented their platforms at the rally included:

Joanna Mendoza, Candidate for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District; Nick Mansour, Candidate for AZ State Treasurer;;Aiden Swallows, Candidate AZ State Representative LD19; Jackie Anderson, Candidate AZ State Representative LD19; Bob Karp, Candidate, AZ State Senate LD19; Dr Teresa Leyba Ruiz, Candidate AZ Superintendent of Public Instruction; Clara Pratte, Arizona Corporation Commission; Jonathon Hill, Arizona Corporation Commission; Brian Matlock, Arizona State Mine Inspector.

We extend our sincere thanks to all the candidates for their thoughtful and inspiring presentations.

League of Women Voters—At the DCQC monthly meeting on Oct. 17, The League presented “What’s On My Ballot”, an informative review and discussion of the 2026 Ballot Propositions. Presenters were Lori Harger, Sharin Manion, Co-Chair of League’s Voter Service Committee and Taylor Miranda, Membership Chair. Working as a team they reviewed the content of each proposition, explained terms and the things to look for in a proposition.

The midterm ballot includes three legislatively referred constitutional amendments: Propositions 141, 142, and 144. Because such amendments materially change the Constitution, they can be altered or repealed only through another voter-approved constitutional amendment.

Many thanks to the LVA Team for this important presentation.

Election Office Tour

On Oct. 21, a group from DCQC received a formal tour of the Pima County Election Office in Tucson. Constance Hargrove, Pima County Director of Elections provided an overview of Ballot Processing and Carly Morrison, Election Compliance Officer, conducted the tour. Our group was able to observe the bipartisan ballot opening and count verification steps, ballot duplication system (for damaged or braille ballots that cannot be read by the tabulator’s) and the count verification of each batch put through the tabulators. It was a comprehensive, interesting tour and we appreciate the staff accommodating our group during a busy election season.

Women in Blue held a luncheon on Oct. 22 at the home of Lois Connell. Adam Sarvana, a candidate for chair of the Pima County Democratic Party, was the featured speaker. Jeanne Buell is running for first vice chair, and Lori Cinnamond is running for second vice chair. The next Women in Blue is Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m., 2519 E Wrightson View Dr., RSVP by Dec. 1. jeannabuell@gmail.com.