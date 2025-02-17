The Border Chronicle Is Focus of DCQC Meeting

Alphie Smith

Melissa del Bosque spoke at the Jan. 18 monthly meeting of the Democratic Club of Quail Creek (DCQC). She is a longtime border journalist based in Tucson and co-founder with Todd Miller of The Border Chronicle.

The Border Chronicle is an online newsletter that reports on the U.S.-Mexican border with in-depth analysis. Bosque and Miller are investigative journalists and post an article every Tuesday and Thursday. They also offer podcasts and discussion threads.

The goal of The Border Chronicle “is to challenge preconceived notions about the borderlands [and] to create a community of ideas so that we can break free of the ‘crisis’ narrative.” [taken from Newsletter]

There was a large gathering at the meeting wanting to learn more about this timely issue and the changes that will occur with the incoming administration. Bosque’s presentation elicited questions and discussion from the audience.

Bosque gave an overview of migration trends in the past 25 years, touched on how climate change has affected people’s lives into a type of forced immigration, and spoke on how border communities come together to address humanitarian needs.

She also described border journalism as bilingual and multicultural, community-based, providing context, history, and analysis, while protecting subjects whom they interview.

The next DCQC meeting will take place in the Kino Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. The honored speakers will be from the ACLU of Arizona. All QC residents are invited to attend.