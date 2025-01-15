Thanksgiving Holiday Family Golf Clinic

Ryan Denton

This Thanksgiving holiday week, Quail Creek Golf Director Josh Wilks opened the Quail Creek golf training center for the very first holiday family training clinic. Led by Quail Creek assistant golf pro Nano Vasquez and local resident golf guru Skip Byron, 17 family members from Colorado, Texas, and Arizona gathered to learn golf in a uniquely fun and supportive way. Largely comprised of new and beginning golfers, the group ranged from six-year-olds to young and middle-age adults. The two-day event had designated stations to cover long and short irons, drivers, and chipping and putting to introduce the learners to the different aspects of the game. Each day ended with various individual and team competitions to showcase what was learned, build confidence, and bond together!

Many thanks to Josh, Nano, Skip, and the rest of the staff at Quail Creek Golf Course for creating this inaugural event and executing such a fantastic couple of days for all to enjoy.