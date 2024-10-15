Talent Show Helps Less Fortunate

Green Valley Food Bank Resource Center Specialist Lynda Roqueta (photo courtesy of Davey Jones) Sahuarita Food Bank Assistant Manager Kellie Tonks (photo courtesy of Davey Jones)

Davey Jones

On Aug. 17 the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild (PAG) presented the latest “Quail Creek’s Got Talent” show, and more than 300 audience members were treated to a variety of acts: dancing, singing, reading, comedy, and the ever-present kazoo band! At a mere $10 per ticket, it was a steal. However, as PAG has always considered this a way to assist the less fortunate among local residents, two checks of $800 each were delivered to the Sahuarita Food Bank and Green Valley Food Bank (although the close one is actually named Green Valley Resource Center).

PAG is proud to sponsor this event and hopes that the array of performers left you with a smile on your face. Remember, everyone you saw on stage is a friend or neighbor living in Quail Creek.