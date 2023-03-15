Support Quail Creek Relay for Life Team April 1

Do you take a daily walk in Quail Creek? Why not make your walking count?

Support your Quail Creek Relay For Life team on April 1 by walking laps at the Rancho Resort park, 15900 S. Rancho Resort Blvd., anytime from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The survivor/caregiver walks are first, then all-day teams of individuals will walk to support the fact that cancer does not sleep. Come early, come and go, or stay all day. The Quail Creek team will be there making their steps count for their friends and loved ones who have been touched by cancer. They will walk to help raise dollars for the American Cancer Society to fund cancer researchers at the University of Arizona. Join the team in their walk. Support this annual local Relay For Life event.

Decorate a luminaria bag with the name of a survivor or in memory of a loved one.

Sponsor a sign in honor of or in memory of someone who has been touched by cancer.

Celebrate more cancer survivor birthdays by donating to the team.

Challenge yourself and a friend to see how many laps you can walk around the Rancho Resort park. See if friends will donate toward your challenge.

Offer to walk the path for someone who can’t walk very far.

Take a break from walking, shop the tables, eat a snack, and sit under the shade trees while listening to the Continental School orchestra play or music by DJ Barb Nichols. Enjoy watching the dance students dance, play a game to win a gift certificate, spend the day, and help raise dollars to find a cure for cancer.

To join the team as a survivor or friend and/or to donate, go to https://bit.ly/3YboSpA and click on the Quail Creek team. To decorate a luminaria bag for the suggested price of $5 each or to sponsor a sign in honor of or in memory of someone for $100 to $250, contact Team Captain Ginny Hutcheson at [email protected]

Time is running out, so don’t wait. Survivors have to be counted, signs have to be printed, and details have to be organized before March 27.