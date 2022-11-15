Singles Club Welcomes New Season with an Open House

The Quail Creek Singles Club hosted more than 50 members and guests at their Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the home of Nancy Katzberg. All Quail Creek singles were invited to learn more about the club and the activities. Refreshments were served, and entertainment was provided by Will Foraker at the keyboard.

Members of the club enjoy getting together for fun, food, and socialization. Activities include monthly dinner meetings, dinner at the Grill, dinners in area restaurants, monthly golf, movies, and game nights. Several special events are slated for the holiday season, including Mannheim Steamroller, Lights at the Zoo, Gaslight Christmas, and much more. Will Foraker will be at the keyboard once again for a special holiday party in early December.

To join, email Nancy Katzberg at [email protected] to be added to GroupWorks. Once you’ve been added to GroupWorks, you will receive notification of all upcoming activities via email and will be able to RSVP for any event of your choosing.