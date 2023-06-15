Singing in the Rain Benefit Fashion Show

Peggy McGee

The annual Valley Assistance Services (VAS) benefit fashion show will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at high noon in the Madera clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Because the event will be held during the middle of monsoon season, the theme will be Singing in the Rain. The show will feature 24 unique outfits from Nancy Pantz in Green Valley, modeled by Quail Creek residents.

VAS is a 501(c)(3) charity that helps families and seniors in the local area. VAS volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments, for grocery shopping, and to the food banks. They provide rental and mortgage payment assistance to low-income applicants after requiring them to attend financial education classes. VAS has a visiting nurse program that checks on those who live alone to make sure they know how to take their medications after they are released from the hospital, and also provides a fall-prevention program. They offer a grief support group, as well as a group for victims of Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. The charity has two major fundraising programs each year: Empty Bowls in February and the fashion show.

The cost for the fashion show and salad luncheon will be $35, cash or checks payable to VAS. Individual tickets and tickets for tables of up to 10 for those who wish to sit with friends are available. Tickets can be purchased at Nancy Pantz in the Continental Shopping Plaza; the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, 275 W. Continental Road, Suite 123; Valley Assistance Services, 3950 S. Camino del Heroe in the Springs HOA; and from Quail Creek resident Peggy McGee at 520-207-6188 or [email protected].

There will be a 50/50 raffle and many raffle baskets, which lucky winners will take home, and a silent auction. The last day to purchase tickets will be July 8. We hope you will join us and support a good cause.