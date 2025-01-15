Residents Played Bunco for a Great Cause

Connie Vaughan

When Sue Ann Obremski, president of Caring Hearts & Hands of Quail Creek, mentioned to her neighbor Beth La Rose that our Quail Creek community was once again buying Christmas gifts for Lapan students and that Caring Hearts was providing meals for their needy families, Beth said, “Let’s do bunco, too!”

Beth invited 37 friends to her home on Dec. 4 for a Bunco Santa Cause Fundraiser for the Lapan students. The house was filled with holiday joy where the ladies played bunco all afternoon with snacks, prizes, laughter, and more.

Sue Obremski shared with the group the history of Lapan. Lapan was founded by Patricia (Pat) Lapan in 1989. Pat was a lifelong learner and valued education, having herself limited funds to go directly to college. First Pat became a nurse through the Cadet Nursing Corps Program, then she attended night school for business, investments, and real estate classes. She further strengthened her passion for learning with a pilot’s license and then graduated from law school. Over the course of her career, Pat Lapan started her own successful investment fund for her clients and traveled extensively to promote free market economics at the request of the Reagan Administration.

Yet with these accomplishments, Pat was most proud of her efforts to establish Lapan. Pat believed that education is a crucial pathway to overcoming challenging life circumstances. However, a student’s journey to success in education requires more than just money to pay for school. Students need a more well-rounded approach that considers their families, their environment, systemic issues, and their unique circumstances. Lapan provides students from underserved communities with scholarships, mentorship, access to opportunities, and support for their often-overlooked additional needs. The aim is to level the playing field and empower students to confidently pursue their dreams, whether that is college or trade schools.

At the close of the bunco, dinner was served where the group enjoyed a hot buffet and dessert. Sue Ann advised the women that $3,700 was raised that afternoon for Lapan and that these funds would be used to purchase musical instruments for the Lapan Music Program.

The ladies went home with the joy of knowing they made it possible for Lapan to help underserved students make music, which helps the world become a better place.

Caring Hearts & Hands wants to thank all who contributed and helped make memories that students will never forget.

Further information on Lapan is available at lapansunshinefoundation.org.