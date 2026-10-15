Resident Author: Joan Brown

Robson Quail Creek resident publishes first book in new series on Amazon KDP. The new release of Joan Brown’s book, Ancient Hidden Secrets Reveal Jesus’ True Birthday was released on Aug. 28. It is now available in both paperback and as an eBook.

Joan says, “Don’t throw away your Christmas tree, the truth of Jesus’ birth may surprise you.”

Since Jesus’ birthday is not mentioned in the Bible, how and when did December 25 become Christmas? Is it accurate? If not, when was Jesus born? This book is a provocative investigation into the Biblical text, the calendar system of ancient Israel and forgotten traditions. Secret symbolism within the ancient Feasts of Israel reveal the answers. The seven feasts commanded by God serve as prophetic blueprints pointing toward New Testament realities. Learn the secrets of the number seven and the holy seventh month.

This book is not intended to challenge your faith, but to deepen it. It reveals God’s divine plan woven through time immemorial. The reader will be awestruck at God’s prophetic precision in revealing the birth of His Son. The final conclusion is both balanced and provocative. Whether you are a devoted Christian or simply curious about Christmas, you will gain eye-opening insights and a hunger for more ancient secrets. This is the first book in a planned series of eight books, revealing both past and future prophetic realities.

Joan (Jacob) Brown is an ordained Christian minister through Kingsway Fellowship International and a member of ICFM (International Convention of Faith Ministries). She has appeared on the TCT and VTN television networks. In addition, Joan spent over forty years in the medical field. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Theology as well as a degree in Business Administration.

Author: Rev. Joan M. Brown. Publisher: Covenant Freelance Services.