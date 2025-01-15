Republicans Celebrate Christmas, Elect New Officers

Rich Ulery

Members of the Quail Creek Republican Club (QCRC) gathered on Dec. 11 in the Crystal Ballroom. We celebrated Christmas and the November election results and elected new officers for 2025 at the annual meeting. Members feasted on an array of appetizers prepared by the Quail Creek staff and enjoyed holiday music performed by Tom Smith. A few even demonstrated their skills on the dance floor. During the annual meeting portion of the holiday festivities, we elected the new QCRC Board of Directors for 2025. President Pat Colburn will chair the club for another year. Secretary Doug Shumway, Treasurer Steve Lewis, and Membership Chair Lin Sanford will continue in their responsibilities for 2025. New members elected to the board are Steve Hammond as Program Chair and Jim Bremer and Steve Sanford as Members at Large. Several members also stepped to assist the new board. Roz and Robin Barnes will offer their skills in design of several flyers throughout the year, and Nancy Hatch will assist Program Chair Steve Hammond by coordinating events. Board members retiring at year end 2024 are Rich Ulery, Bill Price, DeeDee Stephens, Dana Alford, and John Koster. Vacancies remain for two positions on the board, so if you are looking for a way to further Republican principles and help with board responsibilities (writing newsletter articles, keeping the club abreast of legislative activities at the state and national level, etc.), please contact Pat Colburn.

The QCRC has an exciting year planned in 2025. Much will be happening with Republican control of the White House, U.S. Senate, and House of Representatives. Republicans also control higher majorities in the Arizona legislature as a result of the November election, so much will be happening at the state level as well. Our Arizona House member Gail Griffin will be the featured speaker at the first QCRC meeting in 2025 on Friday, Jan. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Ocotillo Room at the Kino Conference Center. She will update us on legislative priorities in Arizona. Representative Griffin will also install the new QCRC Board of Directors at this meeting.

You won’t want to miss any of the educational, informative meetings or any events planned in 2025. Renew your membership for 2025 or sign up as a new member. All information is available on the Quail Creek Republican Club website at www.quailcreekrepublicans.com.