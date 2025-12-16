Republican Club Meeting Summary

Cheryl Caswell Dr. Ralph Heap David Marshall, Sr.

Steve Sanford

Opening Remarks and Tributes

The Quail Creek Republican Club convened in the Ocotillo Room on Nov. 21. Club 1st Vice President Steve Sanford welcomed attendees and acknowledged newly joined participants. Following the introduction, invocation, and the Pledge of Allegiance, Steve Sanford delivered opening remarks which emphasized the need to get out and vote at all levels: national, state, county, city, municipality, local, and school board. He also thanked the members and the guest speakers for their understanding and flexibility in responding to the last-minute change of scheduled speakers. The originally scheduled speaker, U.S. Congressional Representative and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs, had to cancel his appearance due to his requirement to attend the vote in Washington, D.C., to end the government shutdown.

Guest Speakers: Cheryl Caswell, Dr. Ralph Heap, and David Marshall, Sr.

Steve Sanford introduced the first guest speaker, Cheryl Caswell, candidate for LD 19 House of Representatives seat. Cheryl has been an active participant in Arizona GOP politics from the LD level down to the local level. She expressed her desire to provide a new face for LD 19. She was given some tough questions from the attendees. Caswell is a staunch defender of the values that make America great.

Steve then introduced a GOP duo who are running in opposition to two of the Republican members of the Corporation Commission. Both gentlemen are current members of the state legislature. David Marshall, Sr., is the representative of LD 7, and Dr. Ralph Heap is the representative of LD 10. Both men believe that we need a new face for the Republican party representing the Corporation Commission. Both men have been influential in the day-to-day functioning of the state legislature during their tenures. Both candidates have extensive religious backgrounds and believe in Conservative core values.

Steve Sanford then made some closing comments and reviewed the upcoming events:

Dec. 10: Annual Meeting/Christmas Party

Jan. 16, 2026: Monthly Meeting. Guest speakers will be Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson, two of the current Republican members of the Corporation Commission, and Alexander Kolodin, current State Representative running for Arizona Secretary of State.

Feb. 20, 2026: Tentatively, presentation by guest speaker Congressman Andy Biggs in the Crystal Ballroom at the Madera clubhouse

The Quail Creek Republican Club continues to pursue its goal to be the most educational and fun club at Quail Creek. For more information and for membership forms, visit the website at www.quailcreekrepublicans.com.